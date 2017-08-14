After two days of heavy showers, thunderstorms and cool weather across the country, temperatures in Bulgaria are set to go up again today, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported, quoted by Standart News.

The highs will reach 26 to 31 C, but they will not increase 25 C in the capital, Sofia.

The northern seaside may see some heavy showers before noon, complemented by moderate to strong wind.

Yet, beach enthusiasts may still enjoy the day, as the highs will vary between 27 and 29 C and the temperature of the seawater will be about 27 C.