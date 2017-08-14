Several People Died and Dozens were Injured in the Charlottesville Clashes from Yesterday

Over 30 people were injured and three died during the collisions of the far-right and anti-racism in the US city of Charlottesville, Virginia, the BTA reported.

Once the police banned a planned demonstration because of the violence, a car ploughed into a group of peaceful demonstrators. A 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people injured, the driver is arrested. Two police officers died in a helicopter crash in a wooded area near the city, which is unclear whether it was an accident or was linked to yesterday's riots in which 15 others were injured.

The reason for the protest of the white supremacists was an order of the city government to remove the monument of a general who led the forces of the South in the American Civil War. Members of the Ku-Klux-clan and activists associated with the so-called alternative right, organized a demonstration called "Unity of the Right" against the removal of a monument of General Robert E. Lee.

In spite of the riot police and the national guards, clashes between white extremists and counter-demonstrators waving the flags of the Black Lives Matter Movement broke out, and Virginia Governor Terry Macolif announced a state of emergency.

"We strongly condemn this unprecedented hate, fanaticism and violence on all sides," US President Donald Trump said at an impromptu press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is on holiday. He was criticized for not denouncing, in particular, the movement of the far right who were seen wearing Nazi symbols.