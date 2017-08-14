The Number of Prisoners Released Early this Year will be a Record

The early released this year will reach a record number. From the beginning of the year to July 21, prisoners released before serving their entire sentence were 632, according to Directorate-General for Execution of Penalties. If the pace persists, by the end of the year there will be another 451 people. This will lead to a record 1083. For comparison, in 2010, early redundancies were 1014, in 2014 - 855, in 2015 - 727, and in 2016 - 764.

The record may be due to the fact that a correction was adopted in the penultimate working day of the previous parliament in February, which removed the pre-term relinquishment limit. The law allows early release of murderers, rapists, kidnappings, robberies, and so on. The court permits this to be "a convict who, by exemplary behavior and honest attitude to work, has provided evidence of his correction and has in fact served not less than half of the punishment imposed." The other part of the punishment becomes a trial period, and the court can also order probation. If a new deliberate offense is committed during this period then the unenforceable penalty shall be served.

