Video Games Could Become an Olympic Discipline by 2024

The Olympics Organizational Committee for Paris 2024 is considering putting electronic games in its program. The French capital is not yet officially announced as host, but it will be during the IOC session next month.

One of the bosses of the Paris candidacy committee, Tony Estanguet, explained that video games can not be ignored and should be considered if they should be included in the Olympic program. He will meet representatives of the IOC, as well as international organizations of electronic games.

"We have to look at this issue because we can not say only:" It's not for the Olympics. "Young people are interested in such games Let's see what it is about, let's meet them, let's see if we can find bridges. I think it would be interesting to discuss the issue and understand why these games are so successful, and the IOC will have the final say whether to include them in the program," Estanguet said.

