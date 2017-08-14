Another Two Organisations Halt Rescuing of Migrants

Society | August 14, 2017, Monday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Another Two Organisations Halt Rescuing of Migrants Youtube

Two other humanitarian organizations are temporarily suspending migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean. By doing so, they join Doctors Without Borders, who also feel threatened by Libyan Coast Guard, Reuters reported.

Save the Children and CI said their teams can no longer work safely because of the hostile attitude of the Libyan authorities. Doctors Without Borders pointed out the same considerations when they said would stop operations in the Mediterranean.

"We leave a deadly gap in the Mediterranean Sea," said the founder of the German Sea World organization Michael Bush Hoyer. According to him, Libya has made a "clear threat" to NGOs who are operating in the area around its coast.

In recent weeks, the tensions between humanitarian organizations and the Italian government have risen, as the Italian cabinet suggests that some non-governmental groups facilitate smuggling of people. This month, Italy launched a naval mission in Libyan waters to train and support Libya's coastguard.

Almost 600,000 migrants have arrived in Italy in the last 4 years. Most have left Libya with unreliable vessels run by smugglers. More than 13,000 migrants have died while trying to cross the sea. Charities have managed to save more than a third of all migrants who sailed off their shores. In 2014 this share was less than 1%

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, humanitarian organisations, Libya
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria