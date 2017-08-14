Migrants Claim they were Robbed by Bulgarian Police Officers
Eight migrants complained that they had been beaten and robbed by Bulgarian policemen. Three Afghans and five Syrians were detained in Kirklareli under a preventive check of gendarmerie patrols in a village near Kirklareli. Reports Mediapool.
They are already in the center for temporary accommodation and extradition, according to BGS. During the interrogation, the men said that two days earlier they managed to penetrate the Bulgarian territory, but the Bulgarian police officers found them, beat them, took their mobile phones and their money. They then returned them to Turkey. The migrants were hiding all day in the woods when Turkish gendarmerie officers found them.
- » A 24-year-old Hit a Doctor After a Noise Complaint
- » Bulgarian Lyuba Lukova Creates Unique Graphic Design Creations in Atlanta Design Museum
- » Record High-Rise of 42% of Passengers Passed Through Sofia Airport
- » Two People Drowned on the Black Sea Coast in the Weekend
- » 213,900 are the Unemployed in Bulgaria
- » Floods Took Away Hundreds of Lives in Nepal and India