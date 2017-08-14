Migrants Claim they were Robbed by Bulgarian Police Officers

Eight migrants complained that they had been beaten and robbed by Bulgarian policemen. Three Afghans and five Syrians were detained in Kirklareli under a preventive check of gendarmerie patrols in a village near Kirklareli. Reports Mediapool.

They are already in the center for temporary accommodation and extradition, according to BGS. During the interrogation, the men said that two days earlier they managed to penetrate the Bulgarian territory, but the Bulgarian police officers found them, beat them, took their mobile phones and their money. They then returned them to Turkey. The migrants were hiding all day in the woods when Turkish gendarmerie officers found them.