Bulgaria: Dead Body of a Newborn Baby was Discovered in Pernik archive

The body of a newborn baby was discovered in Pernik, confirmed for bTV by the press center of the Ministry of the Interior.

The report for the dead body was received minutes before 20:00 yesterday. It was found in an inter-block space in the neighborhood of ''Teva''.

Тhe body was given to an autopsy, from which the exact cause of death will become clear.

Work on the case continues.

