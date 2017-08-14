Dead Body of a Newborn Baby was Discovered in Pernik
August 14, 2017, Monday
The body of a newborn baby was discovered in Pernik, confirmed for bTV by the press center of the Ministry of the Interior.
The report for the dead body was received minutes before 20:00 yesterday. It was found in an inter-block space in the neighborhood of ''Teva''.
Тhe body was given to an autopsy, from which the exact cause of death will become clear.
Work on the case continues.
