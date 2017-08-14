Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastic Team Won the Silver at the World Challenge Cup 2017 in Kazan, Russia

Bulgarian’s national group team won a silver medal in 3 balls and 2 ropes at the World Challenge Cup, 2017 in Kazan, Russia.

The Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics team came second only to the host country – Russia.

Simona Dyankova, Elena Bineva, Teodora Alexandrova, Laura Traats and Madeleine Radukanova received 18,250 for their performance. The judges gave them a total score of 10,000 for difficulty, reported bTV.

In the 5 hoops the Bulgarian girls came fourth, with the Russian team again coming first.

In the individual apparatus Nevyana Vladinova and Katrin Taseva made many errors and were left without medals.