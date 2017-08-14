Greek Authorities: Arson Could be Behind the Fires on Zakynthos Island

Greek authorities think arson could be behind a series of fires fire raging on several fronts on the western Greek island of Zakynthos, Ekathimerini reports.



The country's fire service says there are "well-founded suspicions of foul play" after five fires broke out late Saturday and early Sunday, followed by another three on Sunday morning.



Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who is also the local Parliament member, said of the multiple blazes while visiting the island: "This is planned."



The fire service said 10 of the 12 fires burning on Zakynthos are still unchecked, with high winds making it difficult to control the flames. A fire brigade commander says they have consumed mostly forests and olive groves so far.



A total of 53 wildfires broke out in Greece on Saturday and more did on Sunday, including on a beach resort near Athens.