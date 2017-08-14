Bulgarian Fishermen Will Protest Today Against the Ban on Catching White Clam
pixabay.com
Fishermen will protest today against the prepared 60-day ban on catching white clam, reported BGNES.
Discontent is dictated by the fact that the restrictions have not been agreed with the fishing associations and the fishermen themselves, NovaTV said.
The peaceful protest will include owners of fishing boats, processors, buyers, workers, and fishermen from all over the Black Sea coast.
