5km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Business | August 14, 2017, Monday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, there is a 5km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, Chief Directorate Border Police said, quoted by bTV.
On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, there is a 5km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, Chief Directorate Border Police said, quoted by bTV.
At the Bulgarian-Serbian border at Kalotina border checkpoint and on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Kulata border checkpoint, the traffic is intensive by trucks leaving the country.
At Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Romanian borders the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.
The Oryahovo - Becket ferry operates only during the day due to the low level of the Danube River.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)