Bulgaria: 5km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint pixabay.com

On the Bulgarian-Turkish border, there is a 5km queue of cargo vehicles at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint, Chief Directorate Border Police said, quoted by bTV.

At the Bulgarian-Serbian border at Kalotina border checkpoint and on the Bulgarian-Greek border at Kulata border checkpoint, the traffic is intensive by trucks leaving the country.

At Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Romanian borders the traffic is normal at all border checkpoints.

The Oryahovo - Becket ferry operates only during the day due to the low level of the Danube River.

