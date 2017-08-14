Quint Calls on Kosovo to Break Political Deadlock

Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States in a joint press release issued on Sunday voiced their concern at political deadlock in Kosovo, Gazeta Express reported.



According to the press release of the so called Quint countries it is the responsibility of Kosovo’s leaders to form institutions, but also to make the necessary reforms to prevent similar deadlock in the future. According to Quint Kosovo faces many challenges, both immediate and long term, including both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, energy situation, but also the need for economic development, strengthening of the rule of law, Kosovo’s European perspective and Kosovo’s relationship with Serbia.



“Kosovo’s citizens deserve an Assembly and Government that can meet these challenges,” it is stated in the press release.



“It is the responsibility of Kosovo’s leaders to form these institutions, but also to make the necessary reforms to prevent similar deadlock in the future. We hope that Kosovo’s leaders, both in politics and civil society, will take the lead in resolving this issue, including by providing concrete proposals. An important first principle is that deputies elected to the Kosovo Assembly should attend Assembly sessions and allow its work to begin,” the press release reads.



Kosovo political parties represented in Assembly have failed to reach a compromise on electing a new speaker.



The PDK-AAK-Nisma (PAN) coalition as winners of a June 11 election has 39 out of the 120 seats in parliament. They need backing from other political groups or support from individual lawmakers to get a speaker approved with at least 61 votes.



Other parties are refusing backing of PAN leading the country towards political deadlock. The session speaker has called a new constitutive meeting on Monday in a bid to elect the speaker and his deputies.



But the PAN has announced boycotting of the session. Earlier attempts to convene the constitutive session have failed due to lack of quorum.