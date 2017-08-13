4.8-Magnitude Earthquake rocks Turkish resort Bodrum

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the Aegean resort of Bodrum on Aug. 13, just five days after a 5.1 tremor hit the area following another major quake last month, Hurriyet Daily News reported.



According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the quake occurred at a depth of around 21.79 kilometers at 2.16 p.m.



The earthquake was also felt in the neighboring Menteşe, Milas, Yatağan, Kavaklıdere and Ula districts.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to local officials.



The popular resort has been struck by several earthquakes in recent weeks, with a 5.1-magnitude hitting it on Aug. 8. At least 490 quakes were recorded in the aftermath of the tremor.



The 5.1-magnitude earthquake came less than three weeks after the Aegean resort was rattled by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake on July 21.



At least two people, including one Turkish citizen, were killed on the Greek island of Kos by the strong earthquake. The earthquake was felt in the Aegean province of Muğla and its districts.