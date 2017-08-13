One of the Best Bulgarian Footballers Dimitar Berbatov Might Sign a Contract with Indian Football Club

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov, one of the best Bulgarian footballers of all time, might be signed by Kerela Blasters for the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), according to english.manoramaonline.com and quoted by bTV.

It is learnt that Blasters management is close to signing a deal with the veteran striker who has also played for several top-flight teams including Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, and Monaco.

The official announcement is expected to be made in a day or two.

The 36-year-old has been a free agent after his contract was terminated by mutual consent by Greek club Panthessalonikios (PAOK).

The Kochi-based franchise approached Berbatov through new head coach Rene Meulensteen.

They have known each other since their Manchester United days as Meulensteen’s was the ‘skill development’ coach under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Berbatov could be the 4th player to be signed by Blasters this season. The club has signed Ghanaian attacking midfielder Courage Pekuson and Serbian defender Nemenja Lakic-Pesic after announcing the return of Canadian Iain Hume.