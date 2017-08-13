3 People Have Been Injured in a Shooting in Sweden
Three people have been injured in a shooting in Sweden’s third-largest city, Malmo. Police have locked down the area and are currently searching for the shooter, RT reported.
The shooting occurred in a building on Ystadvagen Street in Malmo overnight Saturday, according to a police statement. Two people suffered life-threatening injuries, one other was left with minor injuries.
About 70 to 100 people were in the building at the time of the attack, according to local media reports.
According to reports in local media, a man entered the building shouting “Who hit my brother?” before opening fire.
