Yellow Code for Danger of Hailstorms and Thunderstorms is in Force For 9 Regions in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 13, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Danger of Hailstorms and Thunderstorms is in Force For 9 Regions in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Yellow code for danger of hailstorms and thunderstorms is in force for 9 regions of the country, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The code applies to the following areas: Sofia - city, Sofia - district, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. Passing a cold atmospheric front will develop thunderstorms with precipitation and hailstorms.

Temporary phenomena will be intense. Expected amounts of rainfall are 10-15 liters / sq. M, in individual regions up to 30-40 l / sq.m.

National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, yellow code, rainfalls, thunderstorms
