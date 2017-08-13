Yellow Code for Danger of Hailstorms and Thunderstorms is in Force For 9 Regions in Bulgaria

Yellow code for danger of hailstorms and thunderstorms is in force for 9 regions of the country, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The code applies to the following areas: Sofia - city, Sofia - district, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv and Pazardzhik. Passing a cold atmospheric front will develop thunderstorms with precipitation and hailstorms.



Temporary phenomena will be intense. Expected amounts of rainfall are 10-15 liters / sq. M, in individual regions up to 30-40 l / sq.m.