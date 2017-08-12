Code Yellow For 3 Districts in Bulgaria For Significant Rainfalls
After a series of hot days tonight, we can excpect a sensible change in the weather to take place. The reason is a cold atmospheric front that crosses from the West to the East through the Balkans and tonight it will reach our country.
At night, the expectations of the мeteorologists are for significant rainfalls, thunders and hail in the Western regions, and a yellow warning code has been announced for that reason for Sofia, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin districts.
This was announed by the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by bTV.
