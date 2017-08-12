Garden Bazaar of Arts and Creative Crafts Conquered Borisova Garden During the Weekend

Society » CULTURE | August 12, 2017, Saturday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Garden Bazaar of Arts and Creative Crafts Conquered Borisova Garden During the Weekend pixabay.com

A garden bazaar of arts and creative crafts conquered Borisova Garden with beautiful jewelery and paintings, BGNES reported.

The bazaar, located in ''Maimunarnika'', will stay there until the end of the day, and will open doors again tomorrow morning.

46 are the participants who present a variety of handmade things and things that provoke creativity. There are many hand-made items, paintings, bows, jewelery, ceramics, clothes.

''There is a great interest from the visitors'', said Vera Kostova, one of the organizers of the art bazaar.

If you do not have plans yet for the warm Saturday night, the garden bazaar is the place you can enjoy!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bazaar, Borisova Garden, Maimunarnika, paintings, jellery
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria