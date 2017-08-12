Garden Bazaar of Arts and Creative Crafts Conquered Borisova Garden During the Weekend

A garden bazaar of arts and creative crafts conquered Borisova Garden with beautiful jewelery and paintings, BGNES reported.

The bazaar, located in ''Maimunarnika'', will stay there until the end of the day, and will open doors again tomorrow morning.

46 are the participants who present a variety of handmade things and things that provoke creativity. There are many hand-made items, paintings, bows, jewelery, ceramics, clothes.

''There is a great interest from the visitors'', said Vera Kostova, one of the organizers of the art bazaar.

If you do not have plans yet for the warm Saturday night, the garden bazaar is the place you can enjoy!