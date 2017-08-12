Bulgarian Dies in Khan Tengri Fall (Update)

The Bulgarian who died on Mount Han Tengri in Tian Shan Mountain, on the border between China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, was Ivan Todorov, an employee of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The incident happened on 8 August around 00:20. Upon descent from the top, at an altitude of 6,200 meters, Ivan fell though 600 meters onto rocks and died.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene reported that the death resulted from traumas caused by the fall.

Ivan Todorov was one of the most experienced engineers in the Bulgarian National Television.

He worked on the technical development of the news broadcasting complex and played a key part in preparing all BNT studios at the last five Olympic Games.

Mountaineering was in his blood. His great dream was to climb Everest and believed that this could be achieved by first climbing a peak 7,000 metres high. Han Tengri is 6,995 metres high.