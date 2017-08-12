Bulgarian Dies in Khan Tengri Fall (Update)

Society | August 12, 2017, Saturday // 15:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Dies in Khan Tengri Fall (Update) pixabay.com

The Bulgarian who died on Mount Han Tengri in Tian Shan Mountain, on the border between China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, was Ivan Todorov, an employee of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The incident happened on 8 August around 00:20. Upon descent from the top, at an altitude of 6,200 meters, Ivan fell though 600 meters onto rocks and died.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene reported that the death resulted from traumas caused by the fall.

Ivan Todorov was one of the most experienced engineers in the Bulgarian National Television.

He worked on the technical development of the news broadcasting complex and played a key part in preparing all BNT studios at the last five Olympic Games.

Mountaineering was in his blood. His great dream was to climb Everest and believed that this could be achieved by first climbing a peak 7,000 metres high. Han Tengri is 6,995 metres high.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mount Han Tengri in Tian Shan Mountain, Olympic Games, dies, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria