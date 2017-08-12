August 12 Marks International Youth Day

Today is the International Youth Day. It has been marked in Bulgaria since 2007. Its idea is to draw public attention to various youth issues.

The city hosting this year’s events in Bulgaria is Varna, 2017 European Youth Capital.

A marathon run has started there and later a youth exhibition and a concert will be held at the Sea Garden main entrance. Leading Bulgarian athletes are taking part in the event.

The focus is on raising awareness of youth issues through information campaigns to support them, organizing dialogue and focusing on the richness and diversity of young people's skills, interests and aspirations.

On 17 December 1999, UN General Assembly Resolution 54/120 adopted the recommendations of the World Conference of Ministers responsible for Youth held in Lisbon on 8-12 August 1998 / August 12 to be declared an International Youth Day, reported Dnevnik.

Other cities that will mark International Youth Day with dedicated events include Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv and Targovishte.