Hot and Sunny Weather

The weather will again be sunny and hot today, with maximum temperatures of between 34° and 39°.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



At nightfall over the western regions will be developed cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds, the wind will orient from the northwest and with it will start to invade cool air. Over the next night, there will be thunderstorms and hailstorms in places in the western half of the country.



The weather along the Black sea coast will be mostly sunny. They will blow up to a moderate wind from the east. Maximum air temperatures: 30 ° and 32 °. The sea water temperature is 25 ° - 28 °.



Above the mountains will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon above the massifs of Western Bulgaria will develop a cumulus and cumulus-cloudy cloud and in some places will pass and embrace Will blow a weak to moderate southern wind.



The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters - about 28 °, at 2000 meters - about 20 °.