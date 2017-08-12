Trump Warns North Korea Against Making 'Overt' Threats

US President Donald Trump called the leader of China and spoke with the governor of Guam on Friday amid mounting tensions with North Korea. Trump also said he is considering "very strong" new sanctions against Pyongyang.

Japan, meanwhile, deployed the PAC-3 land-based missile interception system to four different locations.

Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, on the US territory in an area of the Pacific that North Korea has threatened to strike with missiles, said he spoke with Trump and chief of staff John Kelly, and he posted audio of the call on Facebook.

"Both assured me that the people of Guam are safe," Calvo wrote. "In the President's words they are behind us '1,000 percent.' As the head of the Government of Guam, I appreciate their reassurances that my family, my friends, everyone on this island, are all safe."

North Korea's estimated splashdown of missiles aimed toward Guam would place them just outside Guam's 12-nautical-mile territorial waters. Guam's Homeland Security adviser, George Charfauros, said Friday it would take 14 minutes for a missile fired from North Korea to reach Guam.

In Japan, the defense ministry deployed the missile interception system to military bases in four prefectures, video from the four locations showed Saturday.



The prefectures sit in a line between North Korea and Guam. Pyongyang identified three of the prefectures as the regions over which its missiles would fly on the way toward the US territory.



Meanwhile, Trump stood by his bellicose rhetoric on North Korea on Friday, saying leader Kim Jong Un "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.



"This man will not get away with what he is doing," Trump told reporters. "If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat ... or if he does anything with respect to Guam, or any place else that is an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast."