GERB to Inform Chief Prosecutor of 'Tsankov Kamak'

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 11, 2017, Friday // 17:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: GERB to Inform Chief Prosecutor of 'Tsankov Kamak' btv

Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) will send a report about the ''Tsankov Kamak'' project to the Chief Prosecutor, GERB MP Aleksandar Nenkov said at a briefing in Varna amid the repair works needed to fix defects in the hydropower dam.
The ruling party will send the report next week, bTV reported. 

He recalled that the initial value of "Tsankov Kamak" was set at BGN 440 million, but by the end the amount jumped to about a billion. Stankov added that the ''Tsankov Kamak'' hydroelectric plant is also unprofitable because it does not operate more than 50 days a year.

According to him, the investment in the project can be reversed not earlier than 100 years.


"All relevant institutions and bodies will check this case to make it clear from the beginning through the implementation what contracts were signed by whom and how project costs soared, so that citizens could know who respects the public funds and who causes damage to society," the MP said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, Prosecutor, Tsanov Kamak
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria