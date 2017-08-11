GERB to Inform Chief Prosecutor of 'Tsankov Kamak'
Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) will send a report about the ''Tsankov Kamak'' project to the Chief Prosecutor, GERB MP Aleksandar Nenkov said at a briefing in Varna amid the repair works needed to fix defects in the hydropower dam.
The ruling party will send the report next week, bTV reported.
He recalled that the initial value of "Tsankov Kamak" was set at BGN 440 million, but by the end the amount jumped to about a billion. Stankov added that the ''Tsankov Kamak'' hydroelectric plant is also unprofitable because it does not operate more than 50 days a year.
According to him, the investment in the project can be reversed not earlier than 100 years.
"All relevant institutions and bodies will check this case to make it clear from the beginning through the implementation what contracts were signed by whom and how project costs soared, so that citizens could know who respects the public funds and who causes damage to society," the MP said.
