Bulgarian High Jump Athelete Tihomir Ivanov Qualifies for the Finals in London

Bulgarian high jump athlete Tihomir Ivanov has qualified for the final of the World Championships in Athletics in London.

He managed to overcome the first and second heights without any problem. At 2.26 m and 2.29 m it initially made a mistake, but during the second attempt he managed to correct it.

Ivanov cleared 2.31m, a personal record for him.

This way both Bulgarians in the high-jump event have reached the finals: Tihomir Ivanov and Mirela Demireva.

The final is this Sunday (13 August) at 21:00.

