F1 Racing Track to be Build Near Burgas

Bulgaria: F1 Racing Track to be Build Near Burgas

F 1 racing track will be built near Bulgaria's southern coastal city of Burgas. This became clear at yesterday's edition of the discussion YES! To The Bulgarian Economy, held in the city, reported Standart News. 

It marked the forum's seventh anniversary and the 25th birthday of its organizer.

The project envisages the construction of a multi-functional automobile and carting race track, in compliance with FIA's standards.

Such an investment will attract crowds of car racing fans to the coastal city outside the summer holiday season.

In addition to the new jobs that Burgas Ring will create, it will also provide a safe place for the street racers in the region to show their skills at the wheel.

 

automobiles, F1, racing track, Burgas
