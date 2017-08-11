Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov: 'Almost All Signals to the Hotline For Violations in Tourism Are For Noisy Night Clubs'

''Almost all signals that have come to the hotline for violations in tourism are for noisy night clubs.'' This was announced today in Varna by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, who participated in a meeting of the Regional Tourism Coordination Center.

He added that the signals received were hundreds, some of them being repeated for certain clubs, reported bTV.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, there is a need for legislative changes to give the control authorities greater powers to be able to carry out more extreme actions against offenders.

In his words, these violations lead to a deterioration of the tourist season. Valeriy Simeonov further said that Bulgaria should aim to attract more solvent tourists and expand the service sector to include a more diverse type of tourism because it attracts people and they are also looking for it.

During the meeting, the National Revenue Agency in Varna announced that since the beginning of the summer, they have carried out 4637 inspections, with 373 violations found.