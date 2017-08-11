Former Hospital Director Admitted he did not Have Diploma

The former director of the regional hospital in Dupnitsa Rosen Timchev signed an agreement with the prosecution and declared himself guilty that he falsified his diploma, announced from the Prosecution Office. Timchev was director of the hospital from February till December last year. According to the prosecution in March 2016 he falsified a diploma from the Medical University in Sofia. It said he was Master in Public Health and Health Management.

For his crime Rosen Timchev will serve probation with the following measures: compulory registration of current address twice a week for two years, compusory meetings with probation officer and work to the benefit of the public at the rate of two hundred hours per year for a period of two years”, said the message. The decision is final.

The investigation against Timchev began after a signal from “Medical Audit” agency. According to the prosecutors he presented a copy of a diploma and falsified signatures. 

