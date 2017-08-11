EC: Kosovo to Form a Government As Quickly as Possible

''Kosovo needs to form a government as quickly as possible'', European Commission spokeswoman Maya Kocsiancic urged.

"Kosovo has no time and needs to speed up the process of institution building," she said.

Kocsiancic also called on the parties in Kosovo to observe the country's constitution, reported BGNES. 

