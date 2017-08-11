EC: Kosovo to Form a Government As Quickly as Possible
World | August 11, 2017, Friday // 14:17| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
''Kosovo needs to form a government as quickly as possible'', European Commission spokeswoman Maya Kocsiancic urged.
"Kosovo has no time and needs to speed up the process of institution building," she said.
Kocsiancic also called on the parties in Kosovo to observe the country's constitution, reported BGNES.
- » Syrian People Traffickers Jailed in Germany
- » Brexit Repeal Bill Will Remove UK Citizens' Right to Sue Government Over Policies
- » Islamic State Used eBay to Funnel Money into U.S
- » China Could Stay 'Neutral' if Pyongyang Launches Nuclear Strikes
- » The Czech Police Demanded the Immunity of the Likely Prime Minister
- » Smugglers Pushing Refugees to Their Deaths at Sea
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)