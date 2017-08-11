Islamic State Used eBay to Funnel Money into U.S

ISIS used bogus eBay deals to funnel money to an operative in the U.S., according to a report Thursday, quoted by NY Daily News.

Mohamed Elshinawy was arrested in Maryland more than a year ago following a detailed FBI investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a 2016 indictment.

Elshinawy is accused of pretending to sell computer printers on eBay to get ISIS payments through PayPal.

The 30-something man, who pledged allegiance to the terror group, was part of a global network that operated from the UK to Bangladesh and was run by Siful Sujan — a senior ISIS leader who was killed in a 2015 air strike, according to an FBI affidavit.

Elshinawy admitted to investigators that he was told to use the funds for terror attacks in the U.S., although he never carried one out.

He pleaded guilty to supporting the jihadist group and is awaiting trial. Other alleged operatives were arrested in Britain and Bangladesh, according to the affidavit.

Elshinawy allegedly took in $8,700 from ISIS. Elshinawy used the money to buy a laptop, a cell phone and a virtual private network to communicate with terrorists, the affidavit says.

An eBay spokesman told the Daily News that “eBay has zero tolerance for criminal activity on our marketplace and we worked with law enforcement to bring this individual to justice.”