Burgas Gathers the Best Skaters on Two-day Festival

This Saturday starts the third edition of Burgas Skate Open. This year the event will not just be a competition but a whole youth festival with a scene, music and party atmosphere. Some of the winners of the previous editions from 2015 and 2016 already confirmed their participation – Yavor Vechernikov, Vladimir, Ivanov, David Szepvolgyi, Rysan Marien, Daniel Delgado, Marco Kaga as well as many other from Brazil and Russia. Burgas will have their fingers crossed for the local boy- Viktor Yordanov.

The first day (11th August) will be at exposition center Flora in the Sea Garden in the form of a Warm up Event. On specially build devices there will be Best Line competition while photographers Ivaylo Donchev, Veliko Balabanov and Theodore Peevski will present their collective exposition dedicated to skate culture in Bulgaria. On 12th August, at 16pm, starts the actual international competition. After the end of the tournament and the winners recieve their prizes, near the skate park will be a live concert by Funktool, Daft Dub and FYRE.





