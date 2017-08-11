Burgas Gathers the Best Skaters on Two-day Festival

Society | August 11, 2017, Friday // 14:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Burgas Gathers the Best Skaters on Two-day Festival Source: Facebook

This Saturday starts the third edition of Burgas Skate Open. This year the event will not just be a competition but a whole youth festival with a scene, music and party atmosphere. Some of the winners of the previous editions from 2015 and 2016 already confirmed their participation – Yavor Vechernikov, Vladimir, Ivanov, David Szepvolgyi, Rysan Marien, Daniel Delgado, Marco Kaga as well as many other from Brazil and Russia. Burgas will have their fingers crossed for the local boy- Viktor Yordanov.

The first day (11th August) will be at exposition center Flora in the Sea Garden in the form of a Warm up Event. On specially build devices there will be Best Line competition while photographers Ivaylo Donchev, Veliko Balabanov and Theodore Peevski will present their collective exposition dedicated to skate culture in Bulgaria. On 12th August, at 16pm, starts the actual international competition. After the end of the tournament and the winners recieve their prizes, near the skate park will be a live concert by Funktool, Daft Dub and FYRE.


Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: skate, festival, Burgas
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria