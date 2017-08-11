Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea

Volunteers on a German refugee rescue ship say they have been deployed to help a far-right vessel that has reportedly become stuck in the Central Mediterranean, reported The Independent.



Sea-Eye said Italian officials had told their crew the C-Star, operated by an anti-immigration group calling itself Defend Europe, had suffered a mechanical failure and could not manoeuvre.



A spokesperson for the group, which is among those Defend Europe has accused of “colluding” with Libyan people smugglers, said it was on its way to offer aid.



Michael Buschheuer, the chairman of Sea-Eye, said: “To help a ship in distress in the duty of anyone at sea, without regard for their origin, race, religion or beliefs.”



Defend Europe confirmed its ship was suffering a “technical problem”.



“We are working to solve the issue,” a spokesperson added. “No distress.”