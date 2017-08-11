Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea

Society » INCIDENTS | August 11, 2017, Friday // 14:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea pixabay.com

Volunteers on a German refugee rescue ship say they have been deployed to help a far-right vessel that has reportedly become stuck in the Central Mediterranean, reported The Independent

Sea-Eye said Italian officials had told their crew the C-Star, operated by an anti-immigration group calling itself Defend Europe, had suffered a mechanical failure and could not manoeuvre.

A spokesperson for the group, which is among those Defend Europe has accused of “colluding” with Libyan people smugglers, said it was on its way to offer aid.

Michael Buschheuer, the chairman of Sea-Eye, said: “To help a ship in distress in the duty of anyone at sea, without regard for their origin, race, religion or beliefs.”

Defend Europe confirmed its ship was suffering a “technical problem”.

“We are working to solve the issue,” a spokesperson added. “No distress.”

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mediterranean Sea, boat, immigrants, anti-immigrant, europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria