Project For a National Strategy in the Field of Culture - Ready by the Beginning of 2018

''We hope that by the end of the year or the beginning of the next, we will be able to present an already comprehensive project for public debate on a national strategy and move on to its adoption.'' This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, who presented the priorities of the government in the field of culture, reported BGNES.

The Minister pointed out as a key priority the elaboration, finalization, adoption and financial provision of a National Strategy for the Development of the Arts, Culture, Creative Industries, Cultural Heritage and Cultural Tourism. So far, a large working group has been gathered, which currently includes 120 people.

He pointed out that the public call for project proposals has already begun in connection with cultural events, which will give the right impression for Bulgaria during the Presidency.

45 days is the time for project proposals to apply. Expert commissions will then select the best projects.