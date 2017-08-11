Project For a National Strategy in the Field of Culture - Ready by the Beginning of 2018

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 11, 2017, Friday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Project For a National Strategy in the Field of Culture - Ready by the Beginning of 2018 archive

''We hope that by the end of the year or the beginning of the next, we will be able to present an already comprehensive project for public debate on a national strategy and move on to its adoption.'' This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Boil Banov, who presented the priorities of the government in the field of culture, reported BGNES.

The Minister pointed out as a key priority the elaboration, finalization, adoption and financial provision of a National Strategy for the Development of the Arts, Culture, Creative Industries, Cultural Heritage and Cultural Tourism. So far, a large working group has been gathered, which currently includes 120 people.

He pointed out that the public call for project proposals has already begun in connection with cultural events, which will give the right impression for Bulgaria during the Presidency.

45 days is the time for project proposals to apply. Expert commissions will then select the best projects.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boil Banov, culture, project, presidency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria