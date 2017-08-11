Another Code Orange For The Whole Country Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 11, 2017, Friday // 13:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Another Code Orange For The Whole Country Today pixabay.com

Code orange warning is in place for the whole of Bulgaria on 11th of August over hot weather, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). 

The maximum temperatures are expected to be between 34° and 39°.

The weather at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast will be sunny. The maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 33°. The temperature of the sea water will be 25°-28°, quoted by BNT. 

It will be sunny above the mountains with slight clouds and moderate wind from the northwest. Maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 m will be around 27 °, at 2,000 meters around 19 °.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, code orange, weather, temperatures, high
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria