Another Code Orange For The Whole Country Today
Code orange warning is in place for the whole of Bulgaria on 11th of August over hot weather, according to the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The maximum temperatures are expected to be between 34° and 39°.
The weather at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast will be sunny. The maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 33°. The temperature of the sea water will be 25°-28°, quoted by BNT.
It will be sunny above the mountains with slight clouds and moderate wind from the northwest. Maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 m will be around 27 °, at 2,000 meters around 19 °.
