Nudists on 'Dolphin Beach - Worried Due to the Cameras Mounted This Week From the New Tenant

Society | August 11, 2017, Friday // 13:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Nudists on 'Dolphin Beach - Worried Due to the Cameras Mounted This Week From the New Tenant pixabay.com

From this week nudists are worried about the cameras  mounted on the famous Dolphin Beach, reported bTV. 

In the words of holidaymakers, they are aimed precisely at the free zones. Some of them worry that cadres can be used for child pornography, for example.

The tenant of the beach, Danail Vlahovski, was categorical that the cameras were not placed because of the nudists, but because of numerous threats in Facebook for arson and others.

Novinite.com recalls:  For the first summer, the "Dolphin" beach near Ahtopol is no longer nudist, due to a new tenant. Conflicts between tourists with and without bathing suits won’t stop. 

This year on the beach there is an area with umbrellas and lounges for people with swimwear and free for nudists. On this part of the Black Sea coast appeared signs calling for respect for decency, set by the new owner Danail Vlahovski.

"The beach is for normal people, and it is not possible for naked people to walk around like this," he said.

For several days, the intolerance between former beach users and his current manager has escalated.

The municipality of Tsarevo says that there is no ordinances and fines for nudism.

 

 
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: nudists, dolphin beach, tenant, beach, holidaymakers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria