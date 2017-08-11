The Baby Born on Board of Lufthansa Flight is Back to Bulgaria

The Bulgarian baby Nikolai, who was born on board of Lufthansa Flight, arrived in Bulgaria.

A Bulgarian baby was born on board of Lufthansa aircraft. Little Nikolay was born on a flight from Bogota to Frankfurt high above the clouds and the Atlantic Ocean, reported BGNES.

On 11th of August, he arrived in Bulgaria with his happy parents: the mother, Desislava, the father and his elder brother.

Immediately after the unexpected birth delivery, the flight from Bogota was quickly diverted to Manchester airport where the mother and the newborn child received special medical care.

The four member family arrived in Bulgaria with a Lufthansa flight from Manchester via Munich and the little Nikolai again “flew” at a height close to the one he was born at two weeks ago.

The mother and the baby are feeling good and are happy to back home.