The Baby Born on Board of Lufthansa Flight is Back to Bulgaria
The Bulgarian baby Nikolai, who was born on board of Lufthansa Flight, arrived in Bulgaria.
A Bulgarian baby was born on board of Lufthansa aircraft. Little Nikolay was born on a flight from Bogota to Frankfurt high above the clouds and the Atlantic Ocean, reported BGNES.
On 11th of August, he arrived in Bulgaria with his happy parents: the mother, Desislava, the father and his elder brother.
Immediately after the unexpected birth delivery, the flight from Bogota was quickly diverted to Manchester airport where the mother and the newborn child received special medical care.
The four member family arrived in Bulgaria with a Lufthansa flight from Manchester via Munich and the little Nikolai again “flew” at a height close to the one he was born at two weeks ago.
The mother and the baby are feeling good and are happy to back home.
- » Bulgarian Imams Are Left Without Pay
- » Former Hospital Director Admitted he did not Have Diploma
- » Bulgarian Citizen Has Died at Mount Han Tengri in Tianshan Mountain, Falling from 6200m
- » Google Celebrates Birth of Hip Hop with Interactive Turntable
- » Refugee Rescue Boat Send to Help Far-Right Anti-Immigrant Ship Stranded in Mediterranean Sea
- » Burgas Gathers the Best Skaters on Two-day Festival