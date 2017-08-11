A Train on the London Underground Caught on Fire

London Underground train was covered by flames on the Baker River line and filled with smoke, Sun said.

The smoke led the passengers to leave the Oxford Circus metro station in the metropolitan center, where several important lines crossed, and run through the escalators in the upper foyer. Teams from the London fire department are investigating the case. The movement of trains on the Baker River line is temporarily suspended. So far there is no evidence of injuries in the fire on the train.

