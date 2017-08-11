North Korean Man Saved Himself from Kim Jong Un by Swimming

A citizen of North Korea escaped the regime in his native country by swimming. The young man took the path by sea to South Korea, the Local Agency Jonhap announced.

The South Korean Sea Patrol spotted the floating fugitive near the sea border on the northern demarcation line with the DPRK in the Yellow Sea and headed towards him to help. The swimmer was about 20 years old.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 people have fled North Korea. Five of them made this on the sea last month, and two more in June, They were father and son, writes BGNES, Nova TV reported.