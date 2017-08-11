North Korean Man Saved Himself from Kim Jong Un by Swimming

Society | August 11, 2017, Friday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: North Korean Man Saved Himself from Kim Jong Un by Swimming Source: iNews.bg

A citizen of North Korea escaped the regime in his native country by swimming. The young man took the path by sea to South Korea, the Local Agency Jonhap announced.

The South Korean Sea Patrol spotted the floating fugitive near the sea border on the northern demarcation line with the DPRK in the Yellow Sea and headed towards him to help. The swimmer was about 20 years old.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 people have fled North Korea. Five of them made this on the sea last month, and two more in June, They were father and son, writes BGNES, Nova TV reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, escape, Yellow Sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria