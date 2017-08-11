A US Student will go to Jail Because of Faked Voter Lists

A student at James Madison University is sentenced to 100 days in prison after he has been found guilty of having registered dead voters in favor of the Democratic Party during the presidential election in 2016, writes The Washington Examiner.

Andrew Spills, 21, was sentenced to 100 days in prison by the Virginia Federal Court for having registered 18 voter registration forms last August. The judge refused to impose a fine because the youth is not able to pay, FOCUS reported.

Election fraud is punishable by up to a year's imprisonment and a $ 100,000 fine in Virginia, but Spils has an agreement with the court. That's why his sentence is so small.

The student has worked for the Democratic Party's campaign during the voter registration. He confessed he prepared fake electoral forms by receiving the name, age and address of the individual dead voters directly from the Democratic Party unit in Virginia. He invented the date of birth, based on the person's years and invented social security numbers, the US Justice Department said.