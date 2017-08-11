This Saturday Opens the Hunting Season for Birds

This Saturday opens the hunting season of feathered animals, the Ministry of Agriculture reports. The state reminds that hunting rules must be obeyed to avoid hunters' incidents.



From August 12th, shootings of quail, turtle doves, whiskers, woodcocks, and common beaks are allowed. It is mandatory to obey the established norms, reminded the Ministry of Agriculture. It shall be prohibited to use electric sound recorders, live bait birds, hake and other birds of prey, irrespective of their species and origin, as well as hounds and other prohibited hunting methods.