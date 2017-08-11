This Saturday Opens the Hunting Season for Birds

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 11, 2017, Friday // 12:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: This Saturday Opens the Hunting Season for Birds tumblr.com

This Saturday opens the hunting season of feathered animals, the Ministry of Agriculture reports. The state reminds that hunting rules must be obeyed to avoid hunters' incidents.
 
From August 12th, shootings of quail, turtle doves, whiskers, woodcocks, and common beaks are allowed. It is mandatory to obey the established norms, reminded the Ministry of Agriculture. It shall be prohibited to use electric sound recorders, live bait birds, hake and other birds of prey, irrespective of their species and origin, as well as hounds and other prohibited hunting methods.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hunting season, feathered, animals
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria