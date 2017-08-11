New Movie Theater Opens Doors in Kardzhali After 10-year Break

New cinema opens doors in Kardzhali after more than 10 years of absence of such a cultural institution in the town of Arda, announced Regional Governor Nikolay Chanev. In his words, the first official screening is scheduled for September 6th. And for the first day of school, on his idea, the entrance will be free for the first graders.

We have also agreed to free screenings for students and the socially disadvantaged throughout the year, I hope the new acquisition will fill an empty niche in the cultural life of Kardzhali and satisfy the needs of people for quality films, said Nikola Chanev.

The salon is mostly renovated, equipped with a silver screen for 3D screenings and sound of the latest generation, informs the district governor Nikola Chanev, who inspected the site, located in the building of the municipal and regional administrations.

He recalled that the owner of the cinema was a company who rented the saloon a year ago, along with the adjoining coffee, with the explicit condition of putting the cinema into operation.