Investments of over BGN 9.3 million in Fish Processing Plants

Business » INDUSTRY | August 11, 2017, Friday // 12:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Investments of over BGN 9.3 million in Fish Processing Plants Source: Wikipedia

Contracts have been signed for BGN 9.3 million investments in fish processing enterprises under the Marine and Fishermen Program. This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.
 

Approved investments are aimed at building 9 new fish processing plants and modernizing 4 existing factories. With the implementation of the projects, over 130 jobs will be revealed.
 
Most projects are in the Plovdiv District, followed by the Black Sea Coast - Kavarna, Nessebar and Burgas. One project is reported from Montana, Benkovski, Pirdop, Pazardzhik, Sofia, Sliven and Shumen.
 
The implementation period is between one year and a year and a half depending on the activities envisaged.

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fish processing factory, investment
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria