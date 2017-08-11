Investments of over BGN 9.3 million in Fish Processing Plants

Contracts have been signed for BGN 9.3 million investments in fish processing enterprises under the Marine and Fishermen Program. This was reported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.



Approved investments are aimed at building 9 new fish processing plants and modernizing 4 existing factories. With the implementation of the projects, over 130 jobs will be revealed.



Most projects are in the Plovdiv District, followed by the Black Sea Coast - Kavarna, Nessebar and Burgas. One project is reported from Montana, Benkovski, Pirdop, Pazardzhik, Sofia, Sliven and Shumen.



The implementation period is between one year and a year and a half depending on the activities envisaged.