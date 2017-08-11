Kresna Gorge is Seismic, There Should not be a Tunnel on Struma Highway

If until 2019 we do not start the construction of Struma Highway in the Kresna Gorge, there is a risk of losing European funding for the project and having to finish it with budget funds and that is irresponsible. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

"The state is looking at all five route options through the Kresna Gorge. The most important thing is to choose the one that will guarantee the safest travel and passage. We must also comply with all legal measures and protect the environment. We must also not forget the financial and economic point of the issue, "the minister noted. From economic and ecological point of view, the Northeastern option is optimal, Minister Nankov explained, adding that he intends to preserve the existing route towards Greece with widening, rehabilitation and straightening of turns and environmental measures that ensure the safety of the animal species.

The project also includes the construction of a Kresna bypass, which will secure traffic in the city. In the direction of Sofia, the movement will be removed from the gorge in the eastern direction. Five road junctions and six connections between the two routes and connections to all settlements will be provided, Nankov said. The Minister was convinced that this is the optimal option in terms of passenger safety. Economic and financial logic shows that this is the cheapest option - up to four times cheaper than the long tunnel, he said. The Regional Minister explained that the Kresna Gorge is the most seismically heavy and complex area in Bulgaria. "Tunnel certainly does not have to be constructed in terms of our safety and security," Nankov said.