CNN Fired a Commentator for Making a Nazi Salute

CNN TV fired commentator Jeffrey Lord for a Nazi greeting in his Twitter blog.

Adhering to his conservative views, Lord turned to his personal blog on Twitter to reply to the head the non-governmental media organization Media Matters for America, Angelo Carrozone, with Nazi greetings.

"Nazi greetings can not be justified, Jeffrey Lord is no longer working in the television", CNN said in a statement.

Lord himself said his message was misunderstood. According to him, he ridiculed the Nazis and did not support them.