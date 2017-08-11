The Coen Brothers are Working on New Series for Netflix

The Coen Brothers are Working on New Series for Netflix

Oscar-winning brothers Joel and Ethan Cohen will make a transition from cinema to a small screen with a Western anthology for Netflix, Reuters reported.

Brothers Cohen, creators of hit criminal films such as Fargo and No Country for Old Men, will write the script for a six-part series and direct it. The mini-series is titled "Ballad for Buster Scrugs." It takes place in the Wild West. The lead role is entrusted to Tim Blake Nelson.

The TV series will go on Netflix in 2018.

The Cohen Brothers have previously said they are not interested in television. Cinematographers have apparently changed their minds after the success of the Fargo franchise, based in their eponymous film and broadcasted by FX's cable network. Although they are executive producers of the series, the Cohen brothers did not write the script and did not direct an episode of it.

Tags: Coen brothers, series, Netflix
