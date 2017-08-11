Devastating storms uprooted trees in Italy and Croatia. Reports BTV.

Stormy wind and torrential rains poured into the northern part of Italy. There is an area around Venice that suffered a lot of damage and damaged roofs.

The black cloud moved across the Adriatic coast and into Croatia.

Istria is struck by the so-called supercell - a kind of storm that has many lightning strikes.

There are ships in the sea that can not reach the coast because of the turbulent wind.