Storms Uprooted Trees in Italy and Croatia

Devastating storms uprooted trees in Italy and Croatia. Reports BTV. 

Stormy wind and torrential rains poured into the northern part of Italy. There is an area around Venice that suffered a lot of damage and damaged roofs.

The black cloud moved across the Adriatic coast and into Croatia.

Istria is struck by the so-called supercell - a kind of storm that has many lightning strikes.

There are ships in the sea that can not reach the coast because of the turbulent wind.

