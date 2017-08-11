The Czech Police Demanded the Immunity of the Likely Prime Minister

The Czech police have asked parliament to lift the immunity of former Finance Minister and leader of the "Discontented Citizens' Action 2011" (ANO) Andrei Babis in an investigation into suspicion of fraud with European subsidies, BTA reported, citing Associated Press.

Babis was dismissed as a finance minister earlier this year after a dispute with Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka over his business practices, Reuters said.

The ANO party is convincingly leading the polls on the elections that are going to be held on October 20-21, which may make its leader Babis the next Czech prime minister. Parliamentary committee will consider police request for waiver of Babis's immunity on August 18th. Voting on this issue may take place on 5 September.