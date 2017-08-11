Bulgarian Mirela Demireva Improved Her Personal Achievement in the High Jump

On the 7th day of the 2017 World Championships in Athletics, London, Bulgarian Mirela Demireva improved her personal achievement in the high jump for the season by 2 cm and with her 192 cm she found herself among the 12 finalists.

Demireva started with three successive successes of 1.80, 1.85 and 1.89 meters, then made a mistake at 1.92, but overcame this height from a second attempt, reported BGNES.

Best Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova failed to better her personal score and couldn’t qualify for the finals of the 200 m sprint.

Thus Lalova ended up her participation in London with 2 semi-finals – at 100m and 200m.

