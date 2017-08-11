On the 7th day of the 2017 World Championships in Athletics, London, Bulgarian Mirela Demireva improved her personal achievement in the high jump for the season by 2 cm and with her 192 cm she found herself among the 12 finalists.

Demireva started with three successive successes of 1.80, 1.85 and 1.89 meters, then made a mistake at 1.92, but overcame this height from a second attempt, reported BGNES.

Best Bulgarian sprinter Ivet Lalova failed to better her personal score and couldn’t qualify for the finals of the 200 m sprint.

Thus Lalova ended up her participation in London with 2 semi-finals – at 100m and 200m.