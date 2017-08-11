Ivet Lalova was a Step Away from the Finals of the 200 Meters in London

Ivet Lalova-Collio was a step away from the 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championship in London. The Bulgarian finished third in the first semifinal with 22.96 seconds and to the last third semifinal was among the best eight with the best "losing" time, but eventually she was ninth.

THE 33-year-old was overtaken in a series of two-year-old world champion Daphne Schippers (Holland) with 22.49 seconds and American Deadja Stevens with 22.71 seconds. The Dutch also recorded the strongest achievement in the semi-finals.