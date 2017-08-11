Ivet Lalova was a Step Away from the Finals of the 200 Meters in London

Sports | August 11, 2017, Friday // 11:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ivet Lalova was a Step Away from the Finals of the 200 Meters in London Source: Twitter

Ivet Lalova-Collio was a step away from the 200-meter final at the World Athletics Championship in London. The Bulgarian finished third in the first semifinal with 22.96 seconds and to the last third semifinal was among the best eight with the best "losing" time, but eventually she was ninth.

THE 33-year-old was overtaken in a series of two-year-old world champion Daphne Schippers (Holland) with 22.49 seconds and American Deadja Stevens with 22.71 seconds. The Dutch also recorded the strongest achievement in the semi-finals.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivet Lalova-Collio, 200m race, London
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria