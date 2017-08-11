The Adventure of Grigor Dimitrov in Montreal Ended Ingloriously

Bulgaria's best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov ended ingloriously his participation in the tournament, "Rogers Cup" in Montreal, Canada.

Dimitrov was eliminated in the third round of the tournament by Dutchman Robin Haase, after loss of 6:7 (3), 6:4, 1:6. He did not find his best game in this match and he made first loss of this rival in the meetings between them so far.

With this victory the 30-year-old Haase continued in the fourth round of the prestigious race, which is his best performance this season. In the next round he will compete with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat Jared Donaldson 0:6, 7:5, 7:5.