New Police Protest, This Time not for Salaries
Policemen protest. This time, however, the reason is not in their demands for higher salaries, but because of the removal of a colleague. The police in Vratsa will demonstrate to the district government in the city their disagreement over the removal of their boss, Nova TV reported.
The current chief of the Vratsa police Dimitar Gazibarski was removed from the post yesterday. The reason for this was the dismissal on his part of a subordinate, who previously spread a compromising record for another person working at the Kozloduy NPP, as well as the following comments on social networks.
